Dr Tariq Bashir takes charge as MS Wapda Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr Tariq Bashir Malik has taken over charge as Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Dr Tariq Bashir Malik has taken over charge as Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad.

Earlier, he was performing his duties as Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) in this hospital.

He was a seasoned person and had a vast experience in medical field.

The hospital staff including doctors and paramedics welcomed appointment of Dr Tariq Bashir Malik as MS Wapda Hospital and congratulated him, said a spokesman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) here on Thursday.