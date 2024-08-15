Dr Tariq Bashir Takes Charge As MS Wapda Hospital
Published August 15, 2024
Dr Tariq Bashir Malik has taken over charge as Medical Superintendent (MS) Wapda Hospital Faisalabad
Earlier, he was performing his duties as Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) in this hospital.
He was a seasoned person and had a vast experience in medical field.
The hospital staff including doctors and paramedics welcomed appointment of Dr Tariq Bashir Malik as MS Wapda Hospital and congratulated him, said a spokesman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) here on Thursday.
