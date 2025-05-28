Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday termed the 28th May a national and historical day in the history of the country in which former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power after six successful nuclear explosions conducted in Chaghi district of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday termed the 28th May a national and historical day in the history of the country in which former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power after six successful nuclear explosions conducted in Chaghi district of Balochistan.

Addressing the Youm-e-Takbeer ceremony here along with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal and other PML-N leaders, the minister highlighted that under the dynamic leadership of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the valiant armed forces of Pakistan had conducted six explosions on May 28, 1998 in response to Indian five atomic explosions.

He said that the whole nation was extending its gratitude to former prime ministers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif and Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for making the nation a proud atomic power, adding that "we could not repay their kindness."

Dr Tariq emphasized that the year 2025 was no different as compared to 1998 as India made aggression and misadventure against Pakistan while our brave armed forces shot down Indian fighter jets 'Rafale’ timely.

He said that India had leveled baseless allegation of Phalgham incident against Pakistan and initiated attacks on the country on May 9th, but the armed forces had given befitting response to India.

"Every Pakistani is feeling proud on their armed forces who are capable enough to teach India a lesson," the minister said.

He said that Pakistan only wanted peace in the region but not aggression, adding that the world had also acknowledged its efforts for peace. Muslim Countries had morally supported the Pakistan’s stance during Indian misadventure, he added.

Dr Tariq Fazal said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was attending the trilateral meeting of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan in Lachin, Azerbijan to thank the brotherly countries for supporting Pakistan during difficult time.

He said that Pakistan had defeated India on diplomatic level as well as the international community were praising the role of Pakistan globally. “Overseas Pakistanis are living in abroad with honour and integrity now,” he added.

On the occasion, Member National Assembly, Anjum Aqeel Khan paid glowing tribute to former premier Nawaz Sharif for making the country atomic power as under his leadership, the country was heading toward economic stability and betterment.

“Nawaz Sharif launched several welfare and development projects in the country during his tenures that are bearing fruits now,” he added.

He congratulated the whole nation on the victory against India as the armed forces had given crushing response to Indian aggression.