Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Asks PTI To Play Constructive Role In Breaking Political Deadlock

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2025 | 11:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Saturday issued a clarion call to PTI, urging them to abandon their rigid stance and join hands to achieve a consensus that puts the country's needs above all else.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, Tariq Fazal urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to play a constructive role in breaking the current political deadlock, adding, that by doing so, PTI can help pave the way for a more stable and prosperous Pakistan.

He stressed PTI to reconsider its stance and join forces to achieve a consensus that prioritizes the country's interests.

"The economy and terrorism pose significant threats to our nation, and it is imperative that we, as political forces should join hands to combat these challenges," Tariq Fazal Chaudhry emphasized.

"We must shift our focus away from hateful attitudes and instead adopt a collaborative approach to governance, prioritizing the well-being and prosperity of our great nation, " he added.

"I urge PTI to refrain from using the media as a platform to air their grievances and instead engage in constructive dialogue with other political forces to find solutions," Tariq Fazal stressed.

Responding to a query, Tariq Fazal further emphasized the need for a comprehensive discussion on election reforms, highlighting that even PTI's demands for a commission should be addressed through dialogue rather than confrontation, ensuring a peaceful resolution that upholds the democratic process.

