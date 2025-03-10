Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Assumes Charge As Federal Minister For Parliamentary Affairs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.
Upon his arrival at the ministry, senior officials warmly welcomed him and briefed him on the responsibilities and scope of the ministry.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr.
Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the performance of parliamentary affairs in the country.
He underscored the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders within the parliamentary forum to ensure effective legislation and governance.
The minister also expressed his resolve to promote harmony between the government and the legislature, advocating democratic values to reinforce a stronger and more vibrant parliamentary system.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Erada Centre becomes first in UAE, Gulf to receive Arab Board accreditation
UAE Embassy in Japan organises Ramadan Iftar initiative in Fukuoka
SCC Committee discusses judicial authority regulation
Fourth Edition of World Police Summit Awards 2025 continues to accept nomination ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President urges salaries, pensions raise in next budget, avoid downsizing6 minutes ago
-
Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs6 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs6 minutes ago
-
Representative of various Bars calls on CJP6 minutes ago
-
TDAP arranges seminar-Survey, to educate the growers6 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi assumes charge as Federal Minister for Railways16 minutes ago
-
President for national decisions with consensus, encouraging investment, fostering social, economic ..16 minutes ago
-
.16 minutes ago
-
President for Kashmir, Palestine disputes resolution per int'l law, people's aspirations16 minutes ago
-
RCB to start monitoring encroachments36 minutes ago
-
ICT Admin cracks down on price gougers on 9th day of Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
7 accused held for illegal arms46 minutes ago