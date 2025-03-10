Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assumes charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, senior officials warmly welcomed him and briefed him on the responsibilities and scope of the ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the performance of parliamentary affairs in the country.

He underscored the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders within the parliamentary forum to ensure effective legislation and governance.

The minister also expressed his resolve to promote harmony between the government and the legislature, advocating democratic values to reinforce a stronger and more vibrant parliamentary system.

