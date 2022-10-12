UrduPoint.com

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Blasts PTI For Political Engineering, False Cases Against Opponents

Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry blasts PTI for political engineering, false cases against opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday criticized the previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for wasting time on political engineering and filing false cases against the opponents.

The PTI's government couldn't do anything for the public during its tenure, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PTI had been misusing power to crush leadership of other political parties.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), working under the control of PTI, could not prove anything against the PML-N leaders, he added.

Chaudhry said the court's decisions in favor of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz as no evidence was found against them.

In reply to a question, he said Imran Khan launched propaganda campaign against the coalition government to create chaos in the country. "PML-N would continue working for the welfare of masses without any discrimination."

