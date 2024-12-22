Dr Tariq Fazal urges parties to engage in meaningful dialogue for national stability

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Sunday emphasized the importance of stability, achieved through mutual understanding and negotiation among all political parties that those attacking state institutions must learn from past experiences and engage in dialogue to resolve issues peacefully.

Talking with the ptv news channel, Tariq Fazal stressed the need for all political parties to engage in meaningful dialogue to ensure national stability.

He stressed to set aside politics of hate, chaos, and frustration, as they are detrimental to the country's well-being.

He urged the need for PTI to adopt a mature approach and engage in democratic dialogue with other political parties as dialogue is the only viable solution to propel the country forward.

He urged PTI to shun confrontation and instead opt for meaningful negotiations to address the nation's challenges.

By doing so, PTI can play a constructive role in breaking the political deadlock and paving the way for a more stable and prosperous Pakistan, he added.

Dr. Fazal Chaudhry strongly condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for its alleged role in the May 9 attacks on military installations.

He emphasized that those responsible for the violence will face the consequences of the law.

Chaudhry held the PTI leadership accountable for ruining the lives of its followers and pointedly labelled Imran Khan as the mastermind behind the attacks.

Dr. Fazal Chaudhry stated that "the May 9 incident has left a dark stain on Pakistan's history, with widespread riots and violence inflicting significant damage on government and military properties, adding that the fate of the 25 culprits involved will now be decided by military courts.

However, it is crucial to note that these individuals still retain the legal right to appeal to civil courts, a vital safeguard that upholds the principles of justice, he mentioned.

Dr. Fazal emphasized the importance of respecting state institutions while allowing for healthy differences and clashes between political parties.

Tariq said that a balanced approach is crucial for Pakistan's progress, where political diversity is acknowledged and state institutions' integrity is protected.

This perspective is vital for fostering democratic governance and preventing further unrest in the country, he mentioned.