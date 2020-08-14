Dr. Tariq Langrial meets Chairman CM Complaint cell Daulatzai

Incharge Cardiac Center, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Prof Dr. Tariq Langrial held a meeting with Chairman, Chief Minister complaint cell Bahawalpur region, Javed Khan Daulatzai on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Incharge Cardiac Center, Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, Prof Dr. Tariq Langrial held a meeting with Chairman, Chief Minister complaint cell Bahawalpur region, Javed Khan Daulatzai on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region, Taimore Sameen, Malik Munir Advocate, Salaar Khan and Malik Shehzad.

Langrial told the meeting that patients visiting cardiac center were getting free of cost health facilities being provided by the Punjab government withou any discrimination.

"Emergency Department of Cardiac Center BVH does not charge fee from patients," he said, adding that patients were also given medicines free of cost.

The Chairman, CM Complaint Cell expressed satisfaction over performance of doctors and paramedics of Cardiac Center BVH and hoped that such performance will be maintained as well in future.