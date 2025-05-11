Dr Tariq lauds armed forces over Pakistan’s victory against Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday paid a glowing tribute to the nation and the Pakistani armed forces for their historic victory against Indian aggression.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the "Youm-e-Tashakkur" here, the minister said that the armed forces, especially the Pakistan Air Force, delivered a decisive response to Indian attacks on Pakistan's civilian population and military installations.

The minister highlighted the professionalism and expertise of Pakistan's valiant armed forces, which have demonstrated their valor and bravery to the entire world.

He further noted that Pakistan's response compelled India to appeal to the international community for a ceasefire.