Open Menu

Dr Tariq Pays Tribute To Workers' Pivotal Role In Country's Progress

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Dr Tariq pays tribute to workers' pivotal role in country's progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of Labour Day, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday paid tribute to the pivotal role of workers in Pakistan's progress and prosperity through a special message dedicated to the nation's hardworking laborers.

In a statement, Dr. Tariq Fazal stated that "workers' welfare is indispensable for a prosperous and strong Pakistan." He emphasized that "their unmatched hard work and dedication are the backbone of the national economy, and it is through their invaluable contributions that the nation's future is shaped.

"

The minister praised the dedication and greatness of workers while highlighting their crucial role in the country's development. "The greatness of workers is the pride of nations," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring workers' rights and welfare.

On Labour Day, he reiterated the government's resolve to support and empower workers, as they are the driving force behind building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

55 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

60 minutes ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

1 hour ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

8 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

17 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

17 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

17 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan