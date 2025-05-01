Dr Tariq Pays Tribute To Workers' Pivotal Role In Country's Progress
Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) On the occasion of Labour Day, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday paid tribute to the pivotal role of workers in Pakistan's progress and prosperity through a special message dedicated to the nation's hardworking laborers.
In a statement, Dr. Tariq Fazal stated that "workers' welfare is indispensable for a prosperous and strong Pakistan." He emphasized that "their unmatched hard work and dedication are the backbone of the national economy, and it is through their invaluable contributions that the nation's future is shaped.
"
The minister praised the dedication and greatness of workers while highlighting their crucial role in the country's development. "The greatness of workers is the pride of nations," he said, reaffirming the government's commitment to ensuring workers' rights and welfare.
On Labour Day, he reiterated the government's resolve to support and empower workers, as they are the driving force behind building a strong and prosperous Pakistan.
