Dr Tariq Pirzada given Addl charge of MS Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :After suspending Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari, Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education (SHC&ME), Muhammad Usman, gave additional charge of the slot to Dr Tariq Saeed Pirzada.

According to a notification, Dr Bokhari was suspended on administrative grounds and ordered to report to SHC&ME Deptt.

It is worth mentioning that Dr Pirzada is working as APMO at Nishtar Hospital.

Punjab Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar ordered to suspend Nishtar MS, Dr Bokhari for poor performance and MD MWMC, Abdul Latif Khan on poor cleanliness situation during his surprise visit to health facility and city.