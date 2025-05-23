Dr Tariq praises armed forces, nation for their courageous response to recent Indian aggression

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday praised the armed forces and the nation for their united and courageous response to recent Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday praised the armed forces and the nation for their united and courageous response to recent Indian aggression.

Speaking on the floor of the Senate, he said, "I salute all those who stood firm against our eastern enemy. It’s time to carry forward this spirit of unity and bravery."

Tariq said Pakistan’s armed forces responded strongly to India’s attack on the nights of May 6 and 7, forcing India to seek international intervention for a ceasefire. “This is a ceasefire, not an end to hostilities. We must stay alert and united,” he added.

Opposition Leader in the Senate, Senator Shibli Faraz, condemned India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), calling it a clear breach of international law and a serious threat to Pakistan’s water security. He said the armed forces gave a fitting response and assured full support from the PTI leadership.

Shibli stressed that the IWT, signed in 1960 with World Bank support, cannot be changed unilaterally. “No single government has the right to alter the terms. The agreement is a mutual commitment and must be honored,” he said.

PTI Senator Ali Zafar warned that any unilateral move by India to suspend or amend the treaty would amount to an act of war under international law.

“Water is a basic human right under global conventions, including the UN General Assembly Resolution 64/292,” he said.

Ali Zafar emphasized that India’s upper-riparian status does not permit it to block or divert Pakistan’s water share. “Any such move violates both international law and Pakistan’s sovereignty,” he said, warning that blocking even a drop of Pakistan’s rightful water could be viewed as aggression under the Geneva Conventions—justifying responses on legal, diplomatic, and military fronts.

He added that India’s refusal to recognize its treaty obligations holds no legal ground. “Unilateral denial is like breaching a valid contract and pretending it never existed.”

Calling the matter highly sensitive, he proposed that strategic aspects of Pakistan’s response be discussed in closed-door sessions. He also called for a comprehensive national water security policy, noting that the water crisis is as critical as terrorism.

He said that the Indus Basin is Pakistan’s lifeline, supporting nearly 90% of the population and most of the agriculture sector. “India is using water as a pressure tactic, and we must counter it with unity and resolve.”