Dr Tariq Praises Unity Of Nation, Courage Of Armed Forces Against Indian Aggression
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Tuesday praised the unity of Pakistani nation and the courage of the armed forces during the recent Indian aggression, calling it the rise of a “new Pakistan.”
Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the entire nation - including lawmakers – stood together during Indian aggression. “India wrongly assumed we were divided. That mistake led to their defeat,” he added.
Dr. Tariq highlighted the bravery of the Pakistan armed forces, saying, “India can never match the spirit of sacrifice and courage shown by our military. Their attack was stopped with strength and skill.”
He said the Indian miscalculation came at a time when their proxies were losing ground inside Pakistan due to the efforts of the armed forces. “India may have tried to shift our military’s focus from internal security to border defense, but we were fully ready.”
He appreciated the role of Pakistani media, noting it was praised internationally, while Indian media was mocked for spreading false news.
Dr. Tariq said Pakistan wants peace in the region, but true talks cannot happen without addressing the Kashmir issue. He added that the matter is once again gaining attention at the global level, and even the United States understands that peace in South Asia is impossible without resolving it.
He also praised Pakistan’s military leadership, especially Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu for their professionalism.
Thanking God for Pakistan’s success, he said the country showed the world its strong defense, including the downing of Indian Rafale jets and intercepting missile attacks. “India now realizes that defeating Pakistan is not an option,” he said.
Dr. Tariq applauded the unity of both the Senate and National Assembly, saying all lawmakers stood above political differences for the country’s dignity and sovereignty.
Referring to the Indian attacks on May 6 and 7, he said that night shattered India’s arrogance. “We brought down five Indian aircraft, including the Rafale jets they thought were unbeatable. The world is now asking how Pakistan did this – the answer lies in the passion and skill of our soldiers.”
He also said Pakistan achieved a diplomatic victory, as the global community recognized the country’s calls for peace, dialogue, and resolution of the Kashmir issue as per UN resolutions.
“By Allah’s blessing, Pakistan’s role as a responsible country was acknowledged. Islamic countries congratulated us and showed strong support,” he said, adding that it is now clear to everyone – including India – that Pakistan knows how to defend itself.
APP/sra-zah
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 174,046 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
PM directs measures to broaden tax net; tech use to prevent evasion2 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on education reforms2 minutes ago
-
Dr Tariq praises unity of nation, courage of armed forces against Indian aggression2 minutes ago
-
Call for creating awareness on child protection laws, establishment of child protection services22 minutes ago
-
Unidentified attackers shot killed wife, husband22 minutes ago
-
Lecture on 'Role & Functions of Wafaqi Mohtasib' held32 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 troops martyred in Indian aggression: ISPR42 minutes ago
-
Saghar thanks Trump for playing role in defusing Pak-India tensions42 minutes ago
-
Driver, 6 children receive injuries in firing incident42 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast very hot weather for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks1 hour ago