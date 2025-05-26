Dr Tariq urges PTI to play role for development, avoid politics of agitation

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to play its role for development and avoid spreading politics of agitation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to play its role for development and avoid spreading politics of agitation in the country.

The Opposition parties including PTI should sit together and play their role for reforming the institutions, strengthening economy and eliminating the menace of terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan region,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a need to work together to address the challenges facing the country, he said.

In reply to a question about planning by PTI for country-wide movement, he said, there is no harm to launch peaceful demonstration and public meeting but violating law and order situation through public rallies would not be allowed at any cost, he added.

The government has focused on resolving security matters in Balochistan besides controlling terrorism in KP, he stated.

He suggested PTI to work for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and desist from playing politics for personal interest.