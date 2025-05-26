Open Menu

Dr Tariq Urges PTI To Play Role For Development, Avoid Politics Of Agitation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:29 PM

Dr Tariq urges PTI to play role for development, avoid politics of agitation

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to play its role for development and avoid spreading politics of agitation in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday urged the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) to play its role for development and avoid spreading politics of agitation in the country.

The Opposition parties including PTI should sit together and play their role for reforming the institutions, strengthening economy and eliminating the menace of terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan region,

he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a need to work together to address the challenges facing the country, he said.

In reply to a question about planning by PTI for country-wide movement, he said, there is no harm to launch peaceful demonstration and public meeting but violating law and order situation through public rallies would not be allowed at any cost, he added.

The government has focused on resolving security matters in Balochistan besides controlling terrorism in KP, he stated.

He suggested PTI to work for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and desist from playing politics for personal interest.

Recent Stories

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

Cotton bales gutted as truck catches fire

6 minutes ago
 Weekly parade held at Police Lines

Weekly parade held at Police Lines

6 minutes ago
 20 centers set up for BISP payments

20 centers set up for BISP payments

4 minutes ago
 Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

Girl killed by father over matrimonial issue

4 minutes ago
 IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing per ..

IHC instructs govt to appoint chairman missing persons' commission within six we ..

4 minutes ago
 One killed, another injured in road accident

One killed, another injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
PO arrested for killing citizen

PO arrested for killing citizen

4 minutes ago
 Climate Change Committee alarms over waste crisis ..

Climate Change Committee alarms over waste crisis in Margalla Hills, demands urg ..

2 minutes ago
 Man shot dead on road

Man shot dead on road

2 minutes ago
 Interior Minister pays condolence visit to residen ..

Interior Minister pays condolence visit to residence of Chaudhry Abdul Qayoom

2 minutes ago
 Veterinary dispensaries set up at cattle markets, ..

Veterinary dispensaries set up at cattle markets, sale points

2 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris ..

AJK President seeks OIC's assistance to Kashmiris in securing their internationa ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan