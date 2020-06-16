UrduPoint.com
Dr Tariq Waqar Appointed Head Of Paediatric Surgery At Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute Of Cardiology

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Known medic of kids Dr Tariq Waqar appointed Head of Paediatric Surgery at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology( CPEIC) here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Known medic of kids Dr Tariq Waqar appointed Head of Paediatric Surgery at Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology( CPEIC) here on Tuesday.

Prior to this posting, Dr Tariq was working at Children Complex.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan Chapter congraturalted him at his new appointment.

A delegation of PMA called on him at CPEIC and felicitated him and wished him all the best for his new assignment.

Speaking on the occasion, PMA president Dr Masood Hiraj said that it was a good omen for people of South Punjab specially Multan that only surgeon of Paeds was appointed at CPEIC.

He informed that kids suffering from heart ailments did not need to go to Karachi, Lahore or Islamabad.

They will have treatment facility at CPEIC now, he stated.

Present on the occasion were Executive Director CPEIC, Dr Rana Altaf, Dr Haider Zaman, Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Sheikh Abdul Khaliq, Dr Amjad Bari, Dr Zulqarnain Niazi, Dr Waqar Niazi and others.

