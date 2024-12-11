Dr Tariq Welcomes Talks Offer By PTI For Resolving Political Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:58 PM
Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday welcomed the
talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues. Dialogue is the only way to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.
We will have discussion with senior leaders of the PML-N, for participating in the committee so that all the political matters could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.
In reply to a question, he said, it is the responsibility of PTI leaders to avoid politics of agitation in future.
Strengthening political and democratic system is imperative to improve economy of Pakistan, he said.
