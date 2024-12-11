Open Menu

Dr Tariq Welcomes Talks Offer By PTI For Resolving Political Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2024 | 10:58 PM

Dr Tariq welcomes talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday welcomed the

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Wednesday welcomed the

talks offer by PTI for resolving political issues. Dialogue is the only way to move forward, he said while talking to a private television channel.

We will have discussion with senior leaders of the PML-N, for participating in the committee so that all the political matters could be addressed in a proper manner, he said.

In reply to a question, he said, it is the responsibility of PTI leaders to avoid politics of agitation in future.

Strengthening political and democratic system is imperative to improve economy of Pakistan, he said.

Recent Stories

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

SECP launches women equality in finance policy

2 minutes ago
 Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect en ..

Rana Mashhood for creating awareness to protect environment

2 minutes ago
 SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshop ..

SECP successfully conducts pre-conference workshops ahead of 2nd IICMC 2024

16 minutes ago
 Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for ..

Kyrgyzstan to initiate Conservation Trust Fund for saving mountains ecosystem: A ..

2 minutes ago
 Peaceful protest right of every political party bu ..

Peaceful protest right of every political party but usage of state resources not ..

9 minutes ago
 Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speak ..

Media key role in highlighting human rights: Speakers

9 minutes ago
PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Za ..

PPP South Punjab leaders call on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

9 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA ..

PM felicitates Saudi Crown Prince for winning FIFA World Cup 2024 hosting rights

9 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces f ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to the security forces for successful IBO

9 minutes ago
 Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 n ..

Pakistanis stranded in Syria to return by Dec 12 night: PM told

10 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani students excel in University of Lo ..

Three Pakistani students excel in University of London BBA Programme

10 minutes ago
 Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, ..

Chairman PM Inspection Commission calls on KP CM, discuss PSDP projects

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan