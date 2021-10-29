UrduPoint.com

Dr Tashfeen Visits Faculty Of Veterinary IUB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:39 PM

Dr Tashfeen visits Faculty of Veterinary IUB

Renowned Canada based Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Tashfeen Abbasi visited the Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

Dr. Tashfeen Abbasi is currently serving as Chief Veterinary Surgeon at Pine Hills Veterinary Hospital, Canada.

Dr. Khalid Mansoor, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the IUB received him and showed various departments, classes and laboratories of the faculty.

He provided information on higher education and job opportunities in the veterinary sector.

More Stories From Pakistan

