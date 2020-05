Dr Tayyab Umrani posted as AMS Services Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

Dr Tayyab Umrani, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), awaiting posting, Health Department, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Dr Tayyab Umrani, Senior Medical Officer (BS-19), awaiting posting, Health Department, is posted with immediate effect and until further orders as Additional Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Hyderabad.

According to a notification, Dr Tazeen Memon, senior Women Medical Officer (BS-19), presently posted as Additional Medical Superintendent Services Hospital Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Chief Women Medical Officer, LU Hospital Hyderabad with immediate effect and until further orders.