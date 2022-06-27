UrduPoint.com

Dr Ujjan Inaugurates "Learning Hub" At LUMHS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Dr Ujjan inaugurates "Learning Hub" at LUMHS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan has inaugurated the "Learning Hub" at the IT Department on Monday.

The Learning Hub would be designed for faculty, undergraduate as well as postgraduate students to use mindsets and ideas.

After the inauguration, a ceremony was held to digitalize the attendance examination system of female students.

Director IT Azar Akbar Memon said in his welcome address that the digital transformation time line would be great benefit to the students.

Later, Project Head Zia Ahmed Sheikh briefed on the key aspects of the software systems of the varsity.

At the end of the program, automation team members Zia Ahmed Sheikh, Shahzeem Abid, Samiullah Soomro, Saqib Baloch, Nasir Ali Pandhiani, Manatullah Shah, Muhammad Talha Sheikh and those working for digital transformation distributed shields and certificates.

Earlier, a commemorative gift from the software development team was presented to the Vice Chancellor.

Related Topics

Nasir Hub From

Recent Stories

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

Thal Express stop restored at Daera Din Panah

17 minutes ago
 Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisala ..

Three more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

17 minutes ago
 Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

Improvements in model bazaars reviewed

17 minutes ago
 LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

LCCI for bringing non-taxpayers into tax net

17 minutes ago
 JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

JUI delegation meets CM Punjab

27 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of count ..

Hot, humid weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.