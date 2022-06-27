Dr Ujjan inaugurates "Learning Hub" at LUMHS

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan has inaugurated the "Learning Hub" at the IT Department on Monday.

The Learning Hub would be designed for faculty, undergraduate as well as postgraduate students to use mindsets and ideas.

After the inauguration, a ceremony was held to digitalize the attendance examination system of female students.

Director IT Azar Akbar Memon said in his welcome address that the digital transformation time line would be great benefit to the students.

Later, Project Head Zia Ahmed Sheikh briefed on the key aspects of the software systems of the varsity.

At the end of the program, automation team members Zia Ahmed Sheikh, Shahzeem Abid, Samiullah Soomro, Saqib Baloch, Nasir Ali Pandhiani, Manatullah Shah, Muhammad Talha Sheikh and those working for digital transformation distributed shields and certificates.

Earlier, a commemorative gift from the software development team was presented to the Vice Chancellor.