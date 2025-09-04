Dr. Umair Haroon Highlights Role Of Forensic Science In Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2025 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Media producer and broadcaster Dr. Muhammad Umair Haroon said he has focused his career on bringing forensic science and health sciences into mainstream media to raise public awareness.
Talking to APP on Thursday, Dr. Umair said he has produced more than 200 productions including Dramas, documentaries, short films, and songs over the past 17 years, and also credited with leading and hosting Pakistan’s first forensic science television show. He noted that the program helped introduce investigative science to general audiences and promoted the importance of scientific evidence in the judicial system.
He also spoke about his book "The Story of Indus Civilization" and projects including "Jinnah Tum Durust Thay" and "Sindh Meri Jaan", which highlight Pakistan’s cultural heritage.
Dr. Umair said that currently he is serving as president of a tv channel and he is the first Pakistani to pass the American board of Medicolegal Death Investigators certification. He added that his work has been recognized with awards such as Sitara-e-Pakistan. Dr Umair is member of United Producers Association which is largest and widely respected organization of Producers and Directors of Pakistan.
