Dr. Umar Saif Assumes Charge As Caretaker Federal Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Dr. Umar Saif assumes charge as Caretaker Federal Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Prominent Pakistani computer scientist, technology expert, Dr. Umar Saif has assumed charge of the Ministry of Science and Technology as the Caretaker Federal Minister.

Secretary Science and Technology, Abdullah Khan Sumbal along with other senior officers welcomed the caretaker minister.

Abdullah Khan Sumbal briefed the caretaker federal minister about the ministries' affiliated institutions, councils and their responsibilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif who is recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz, said that the economy has great potential in terms of science and technology.

"Information Technology and Science and Technology will be merged to create a knowledge economy", he said.

He expressed the commitment to take forward the country's economy through the promotion of IT and Science and Technology.

