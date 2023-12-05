Dr. Umar Saif holds various meetings in Qatar

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif held a meeting with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif held a meeting with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud in Qatar.

They discussed opportunities and mutual collaborations across various sectors during the meeting, said a news release received here on Tuesday.

Faisal Al-Thani, QIA CIO of APAC & Africa was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Saif visited the Qatar Free Zones Authority to explore how Pakistan's IT companies can register in Qatar and use it as a hub for regional business opportunities.

During his visit, Dr. Umar Saif met with the CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Muhammad Aejaz was also present in the meeting.

Dr. Umar Saif also visited the Qatar Science and Technology Park and met with its management to explore how Pakistani startups can benefit from their incubator and Startup Fund.

The two sides agreed to sign an agreement to establish a startup exchange program between Ignite and Qatar Science and Technology Park.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for IT Dr. Umar Saif also met with the authorities of Qatar National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to explore a partnership with Pakistan's newly created National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) and to forge a long-term relationship to secure our cyberspace.

Dr. Umar Saif also visited the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and met with its management and matters relating Pakistan Startup Fund were discussed during the meeting.

QDB runs a network of incubators in FinTech and AgriTech and invests in startups from the seed stage to series A.

Dr. Umar Saif also held a meeting with the CEO of Education Above All Foundation Fahad Al-Sulaiti.