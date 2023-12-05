Open Menu

Dr. Umar Saif Holds Various Meetings In Qatar

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Dr. Umar Saif holds various meetings in Qatar

Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif held a meeting with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud in Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif held a meeting with CEO of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) Mansoor Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud in Qatar.

They discussed opportunities and mutual collaborations across various sectors during the meeting, said a news release received here on Tuesday.

Faisal Al-Thani, QIA CIO of APAC & Africa was also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr. Umar Saif visited the Qatar Free Zones Authority to explore how Pakistan's IT companies can register in Qatar and use it as a hub for regional business opportunities.

During his visit, Dr. Umar Saif met with the CEO of Qatar Free Zones Authority Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Qatar Muhammad Aejaz was also present in the meeting.

Dr. Umar Saif also visited the Qatar Science and Technology Park and met with its management to explore how Pakistani startups can benefit from their incubator and Startup Fund.

The two sides agreed to sign an agreement to establish a startup exchange program between Ignite and Qatar Science and Technology Park.

The Caretaker Federal Minister for IT Dr. Umar Saif also met with the authorities of Qatar National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) to explore a partnership with Pakistan's newly created National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT) and to forge a long-term relationship to secure our cyberspace.

Dr. Umar Saif also visited the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) and met with its management and matters relating Pakistan Startup Fund were discussed during the meeting.

QDB runs a network of incubators in FinTech and AgriTech and invests in startups from the seed stage to series A.

Dr. Umar Saif also held a meeting with the CEO of Education Above All Foundation Fahad Al-Sulaiti.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Technology Exchange Business Education Visit Bank Qatar Hub All From Agreement Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Measures against dengue reviewed

Measures against dengue reviewed

6 minutes ago
 CPO pledges to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murre ..

CPO pledges to ensure smooth traffic flow on Murree Road

6 minutes ago
 Navigating COP28: Pakistan's multifaceted approach ..

Navigating COP28: Pakistan's multifaceted approach to crosscutting issues demons ..

7 minutes ago
 UNESCO to list ceviche, opera as 'intangible herit ..

UNESCO to list ceviche, opera as 'intangible heritage'

3 minutes ago
 'Stay home': Pollution chokes Iran's capital

'Stay home': Pollution chokes Iran's capital

3 minutes ago
 COP-28 negotiations enter tense mode, Loss & Damag ..

COP-28 negotiations enter tense mode, Loss & Damage Fund secretariat notified un ..

3 minutes ago
PM Youth Talent Hunt table trials for boys, girls ..

PM Youth Talent Hunt table trials for boys, girls begins

1 hour ago
 Farmers advised to complete gram sowing up to Dec ..

Farmers advised to complete gram sowing up to Dec 10

1 hour ago
 WASA recovered Rs.243.6m in November

WASA recovered Rs.243.6m in November

1 hour ago
 Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search ..

Indonesia volcano death toll rises to 22 as search nears end

1 hour ago
 Woman dies, two injured in road accident

Woman dies, two injured in road accident

1 hour ago
 PHA organizes flower exhibition at Gymkhana

PHA organizes flower exhibition at Gymkhana

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan