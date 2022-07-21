UrduPoint.com

Dr Umer Appointed As VC, RMU

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Dr Umer appointed as VC, RMU

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department, Punjab, appointed Dr Muhammad Umer as vice-chancellor (VC)of Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) here on Thursday.

According to a notification issued here, in the exercise of powers vested under sections of RMU act 2017, the department had appointed Professor Umer VC RMU for four years from July 21, 2022, to 2026.

Many doctors and students of RMU and allied hospitals congratulated the appointment of Dr Umer as the VC, RMU.

