Dr Wali Ullah kills in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Unknown armed assailant shot dead Dr Wali Ullah Dawar son of Sher Jan near Mir Ali Bypass, police said on Saturday.

Dr Wali Ullah Dawar was Pathology Professor in Bannu Medical College.

He was on the way to his home when unknown assailants opened fire and killed him on the spot.

The police handed over the body of the deceased to his family after autopsy in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Mir Ali.

The police registered the case and further investigation was underway.