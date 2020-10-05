UrduPoint.com
Dr Waqar Masood Appointed SAPM On Revenue

Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed eminent economist and former finance secretary Dr Waqar Masood as his Special Assistant on Revenue.

SAPM Dr Waqar Masood has been given the status of Minister of State, the PM Office said.

Having done Ph.D in Economics and Masters in Political Economy from Boston University Massachusetts, USA, and Masters in Economics and LLB from Karachi University, Dr. Waqar Masood Khan has a wide-ranging experience of working with both public and private sectors.

