Dr Waqar Mehmood Posted As DG Health Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Dr Waqar Mehmood posted as DG Health Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Dr Waqar Mehmood Memon, an officer of Health Management Cadre (BS-20) presently posted as Medical Superintendent/Civil Surgeon, Services Hospital Hyderabad was transferred and posted as Director General Health Services Sindh at Hyderabad against an existing vacancy.

According to the notification issued here Friday, Dr Waqar Mehmood Memon has been posted as DG Health Sindh with immediate effect and until further orders.

