Dr. Waqas Alam defends PhD dissertation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Dr. Waqas Alam completed his Ph.D. degree Wednesday in Poultry Science subject under the supervision of the Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Prof. Dr. Sarzamin Khan.

Dr.

Waqas presented his dissertation with the title "Evaluation of Growth Performance, Stress, Immune Status and Production Performance of Broilers Breeder under Cage Versus Floor Systems" His dissertation was evaluated by renowned professors from Turkey and America.

Dr. Waqas successfully defended his dissertation by answering all the questions asked by the participants in the defense seminar and was declared eligible for the degree of a Ph.D.

The faculty and administration of the University of Agriculture Peshawar congratulated the supervisor and scholar.