Dr Wisal Mahmood visits isolation centers in FR Bannu, Lakki

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Surgical Specialist and Manager Dr. Wisal Mahmood Khan Saturday visited different isolation centres and BHU at sub-disrtict Bannu and sub-district Lakki to inspect the protection tools for doctors on duty and facilities provision for CARONA infected patients in these areas.

Dr.

Wisal has been appointed as inspector for merged area by Secretary Health KP. During his visit, Dr. Wisal Mahmood Khan showed satisfaction over the facilities and appreciated medical staff for their courageous duty round the clock.

As desired by the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan, he said that the government has taken all out steps to facilities the people of the merged areas who were earlier been ignored.