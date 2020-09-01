UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai Of KMU-PHRL Nominated For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 04:43 PM

Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai of KMU-PHRL nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Faculty member and Director of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai has been nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Faculty member and Director of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL), Dr. Yasar Mehmood Yousafzai has been nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by President of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that Dr. Yasar Yousafzai has been involved in diagnostic pathology for more than a decade.

After completing his MBBS, he started career as pathologist at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore in 2006. In 2015, he completed his PhD from the University of Glasgow, UK after which, he chose to come back and serve his country by joining KMU-Institute of Basic Medical Sciences, Peshawar.

Dr. Yasar helped establish the country's first provincial public health laboratory in 2017. However, this laboratory wasn't yet been approved for testing on dangerous pathogens.

In January 2020, when no one had anticipated the upcoming threat by the coronavirus, Dr. Yasar realized the threat early and assembled a team of professionals from the university and started preparing to manage the outbreak in KP.

Due to lack of a suitable testing lab in the province, he took this challenge upon himself. He quickly gained insights into the testing methods, got his team trained in safety and ensured that the KP-PHRL laboratories were upgraded to bio safety level 3.

As global supply chains of personal protective equipment (PPEs) dried up, he used innovative local solutions to protect himself and the team and kept the working going.

His laboratory reported the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, first case of community transfer, first death and the first recovery in the province.

In the duration of one month, his laboratory was able to increase the testing capacity from 40 per day to 1000 per day and performed more than 24 thousand tests in less than two months.

Currently, his laboratory was one of the largest coronavirus testing laboratories of the country whose performance was routinely cited by public and independent sources.

Dr. Yasar Yousafzai has shown commendable level of motivation, dedication to work and willingness to go above and beyond the line of duty. Doing testing on a novel virus, he put his own life at risk.

He has shown courage to work in a high-risk environment as a first responder. Being an academician of a university, he could have chosen to stay at home; instead he opted to put his personal preferences aside and took responsibility to face the risks so that the pandemic could be contained in the province. He has shown leadership, clarity of thought and foresight in his work on coronavirus testing in KP by upgrading his lab to international standards.

The Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq congratulated Dr Yasar Yousafzai for being nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his activism, courage and the special role as a first responder in the Corona pandemic.

He said that the role of KMU was not only being recognized in teaching and research, but KMU was showing its potential to be on the front-line of KP's health system.

Related Topics

Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Glasgow United Kingdom January 2017 2015 2020 Cancer Khyber Medical University From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EXCLUSIVE: Kushner says it is possible 22 Arab sta ..

13 minutes ago

PCB resumes post-corona careful cricket activities

14 minutes ago

Mayor urges citizen for maintaining the city clean ..

28 seconds ago

250 new jobs for Orange Line Train project: Asim B ..

30 seconds ago

Iran reports 1,682 new COVID-19 cases, 376,894 in ..

33 seconds ago

Club foot clinic inaugurated in Miranshah for trea ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.