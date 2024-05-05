Dr. Yasar Niaz Selected For Global Prize
Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan has been selected for the WSIS prize by the United Nations' World Union for Information Technology. Out of 1,049 projects from around the world, Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan's project received the most votes and was selected for the award.
The Chief Technical Officer of Punjab Safe Cities has been recognized for his work on using artificial intelligence to improve the agriculture sector. The World Summit on the Information Society has congratulated Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan on his selection for the international award through a special message.
The MD of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and staff have also congratulated Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan on his achievement. He will be awarded in Geneva in the last week of May.
