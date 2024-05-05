Open Menu

Dr. Yasar Niaz Selected For Global Prize

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dr. Yasar Niaz selected for global prize

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan has been selected for the WSIS prize by the United Nations' World Union for Information Technology. Out of 1,049 projects from around the world, Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan's project received the most votes and was selected for the award.

The Chief Technical Officer of Punjab Safe Cities has been recognized for his work on using artificial intelligence to improve the agriculture sector. The World Summit on the Information Society has congratulated Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan on his selection for the international award through a special message.

The MD of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and staff have also congratulated Dr. Yasar Niaz Khan on his achievement. He will be awarded in Geneva in the last week of May.

Related Topics

World Technology United Nations Punjab Agriculture Geneva May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

17 hours ago
 Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

18 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

17 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

17 hours ago
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

18 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

17 hours ago
 Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor

17 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Ha ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Chaudhry seeks more vibrant ..

17 hours ago
 Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & suppo ..

Tahaffuz Manzil Foster Home providing care & support to homeless children

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan