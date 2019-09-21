Dr Yasmeen calls on Chief Minister Buzdar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid called on Punjab Usman Buzdar at CM's office on Saturday.

The minister briefed him about measures taken for controlling dengue and provision of treatment facilities to patients in hospitals of the province.

The chief minister while directing her to run anti-dengue campaign more efficiently said that all necessary resources should be utilised for the eradication of dengue. Action will be taken against those officials who will show dereliction of duties in anti-dengue campaign , he added.

He said that the performance of anti-dengue teams should be monitored on a daily basis. He said that 100 per cent implementation on chalked out plan should be ensured.

He directed that divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners personally monitored the anti-dengue campaign.

Dengue patients should be provided proper care in hospitals.