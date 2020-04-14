UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmeen Rashid Advises Masses To Stay Indoor As Govt To Soon Ease Lockdown

Sumaira FH 23 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Dr Yasmeen Rashid advises masses to stay indoor as govt to soon ease lockdown

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that government would ease the lockdown in the areas where number of recovered patients would keep increasing, proper SOP's would be observed by the residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that government would ease the lockdown in the areas where number of recovered patients would keep increasing, proper SOP's would be observed by the residents.

''508 corona patients have been recovered in Punjab, young people were likely to contract with novel contagion as they are more involved in social activities and mostly are bread earners,''she said.

Around forty thousands tests had been conducted in Punjab province so far, moreover the government was striving to enhance the testing capacity to control the virus, she informed.

Lahore and Gujrat were hotspots of the pandemic as a large number of cases emerged there, so the cities would experience strict lockdown, she said.

Punjab government had been advising people to stay indoors and lookafter their elders as the old-folks were prone to drastic side effects, she stated.

People should adapt all SOP's to protect their families and nation from this contagious disease, she said.

Related Topics

Punjab Young Gujrat All From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Shahid Khan Afridi makes condition offer to work w ..

11 minutes ago

Former cricketer Zafar Sarfraz dies of Coronavirus

25 minutes ago

Girl drowns in river Chenab in Muzaffargarh

23 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close higher

23 minutes ago

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus ..

23 minutes ago

1 in 5 ATM users claim they had to wait for over 1 ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.