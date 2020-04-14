Dr Yasmeen Rashid advises masses to stay indoor as govt to soon ease lockdown

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that government would ease the lockdown in the areas where number of recovered patients would keep increasing, proper SOP's would be observed by the residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Tuesday that government would ease the lockdown in the areas where number of recovered patients would keep increasing, proper SOP's would be observed by the residents.

''508 corona patients have been recovered in Punjab, young people were likely to contract with novel contagion as they are more involved in social activities and mostly are bread earners,''she said.

Around forty thousands tests had been conducted in Punjab province so far, moreover the government was striving to enhance the testing capacity to control the virus, she informed.

Lahore and Gujrat were hotspots of the pandemic as a large number of cases emerged there, so the cities would experience strict lockdown, she said.

Punjab government had been advising people to stay indoors and lookafter their elders as the old-folks were prone to drastic side effects, she stated.

People should adapt all SOP's to protect their families and nation from this contagious disease, she said.