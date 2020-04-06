UrduPoint.com
Dr. Yasmin Asks People To Stay At Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

Dr. Yasmin asks people to stay at home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at homes.

She asked doctors to spread this message while chairing the 17th Syndicate Meeting of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University, here. Present in the meeting were Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Javed Akram, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital Dr. Ihtesham, Registrar and other staff members.

The minister granted approval for the hiring of Assistant Professors in the Research department of the FJWU, Assistant Professors for Sub Specialties and Super Specialties in the Gynecology Department as well as hiring of Finance consultant for the University.

She granted approval for the Waste Management contract for Ganga Ram Hospital for 2020-21 and for the Security Company for Hospital and the University.

The Minister said, "Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally supervising the efforts to control Corona. The government is undertaking daily review of the situation and devises steps accordingly. We have invited Chinese experts to train our doctors on COVID-19 prevention, treatment and case management. We are trying to provide maximum facilities to patients. I again ask people not to leave their homes."

