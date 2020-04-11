UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Yasmin Asks People To Stay Home

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 10:56 PM

Dr. Yasmin asks people to stay home

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday once again asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at homes guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday once again asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at homes guidelines.

The Minister asked doctors to spread this message while talking to media persons after the visit of field hospital at Expo centere.

The Minister said, "Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally supervising the efforts to control coronavirus. The government is undertaking daily review of the situation and devises steps accordingly. On our invitation, Chinese experts have come to train our doctors on COVID-19 prevention, treatment and case management. We are trying to provide maximum facilities to patients. I again ask people not to leave their homes."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Punjab China Visit Media Government Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces recovery of 170 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

16 minutes ago

Italy's virus death toll nears 20,000

22 seconds ago

Firdous Shamim demands mobile lab for coronavirus ..

24 seconds ago

17 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in IOJK; P ..

25 seconds ago

Khurrum Sherzaman supports sealing off UCs

26 seconds ago

Payment camps under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programm ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.