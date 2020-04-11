Dr. Yasmin asks people to stay home

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday once again asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at homes guidelines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Saturday once again asked the people to strictly follow social distancing and stay at homes guidelines.

The Minister asked doctors to spread this message while talking to media persons after the visit of field hospital at Expo centere.

The Minister said, "Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is personally supervising the efforts to control coronavirus. The government is undertaking daily review of the situation and devises steps accordingly. On our invitation, Chinese experts have come to train our doctors on COVID-19 prevention, treatment and case management. We are trying to provide maximum facilities to patients. I again ask people not to leave their homes."