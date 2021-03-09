UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Yasmin Calls On CM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Dr Yasmin calls on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed vaccination of elderly citizens and steps taken for dealing with the second coronavirus wave.

The CM expressed his concerns over the rising number of corona cases and directed an effective implementation of SOPs. The citizens should also follow necessary precautionary measures as their cooperation was important for overcoming the coronavirus, he added.

Similarly, the CM stressed that the citizens should follow anti-corona guidelines as the government had taken several practical steps to overcome spread of the virus.

He added that around 7.5 million sexagenarians would be vaccinated in the province and directed to further expedite the process.

It was sanguine that the medical teams had played a commendable role during corona days, he added.

Yasmin Rashid said the health department was actively working to overcome the second corona wave and maintained that the citizens should follow guidelines to remain safe from the virus.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Rashid From Government Million Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

few seconds

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

1 minute ago

NUST welcomes Spring with tree plantation drive

4 minutes ago

Haideri denies PTI’s offer for office of Senate ..

15 minutes ago

37,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai to host friendly match between UAE and Israe ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.