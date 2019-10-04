Dr Yasmin calls on president, CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here at the Governor's House.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza was also present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid briefed the president about the progress of health projects in Punjab.

She said the people were being facilitated in health sector according to the prime minister's vision in the province.

She also briefed about the measures taken for rooting out dengue from the province.