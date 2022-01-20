Dr Yasmin condemns explosion, visits Mayo Hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Anarkali explosion.

During her visit to the Mayo Hospital here on Thursday, she condemned the blast in strong words and directed doctors and staff of the hospital to provide the best possible services to the injured.

She directed Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar to personally supervise treatment of the injured. She also directed the hospital administration to display a list of the injured.

Later, talking to the media, she said all necessary medicines were available at the hospital, addingthat four injured were in a critical condition while 26 injured were under treatment in the hospital.