UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Condemns Explosion, Visits Mayo Hospital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:48 PM

Dr Yasmin condemns explosion, visits Mayo Hospital

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Anarkali explosion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed a deep sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in Anarkali explosion.

During her visit to the Mayo Hospital here on Thursday, she condemned the blast in strong words and directed doctors and staff of the hospital to provide the best possible services to the injured.

She directed Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr Iftikhar to personally supervise treatment of the injured. She also directed the hospital administration to display a list of the injured.

Later, talking to the media, she said all necessary medicines were available at the hospital, addingthat four injured were in a critical condition while 26 injured were under treatment in the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Visit Media All Best Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Residents of Sarband complain of encroachments, lo ..

Residents of Sarband complain of encroachments, load shedding

28 seconds ago
 Any Russian incursion in Ukraine a 'disaster for t ..

Any Russian incursion in Ukraine a 'disaster for the world': UK PM

31 seconds ago
 Germany, France to Make Every Effort to Resume Nor ..

Germany, France to Make Every Effort to Resume Normandy Format Work - Baerbock

33 seconds ago
 Supreme Court suspends LHC order to abolish specia ..

Supreme Court suspends LHC order to abolish special quota for backward areas of ..

35 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd ..

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

3 minutes ago
 India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Base ..

India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Based BrahMos Cruise Missile -Defe ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.