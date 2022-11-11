Dr Yasmin condoles with Murad Raas

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of mother of Provincial education Minister Murad Raas.

In her condolence message on Friday, she said there was no greater blessing in the world than a mother and father. The provincial health minister prayed that may Allah raise the status of the deceased in Jannat and give patience to the bereaved family.