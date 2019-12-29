Dr Yasmin conducts surprise visit to Wah General Hospital Taxila

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid made a surprise visit to Wah General Hospital Taxila and reviewed arrangements at the hospital.

The minister visited Emergency Ward, Operation Theatres, General Ward, checked duty rosters, complaint register and other sections of the Hospital.

She called an emergency meeting of the Hospital staff. She expressed dissatisfaction over inadequate arrangements in the Hospital and directed the staff to improve the facilities. She warned that disciplinary action could be taken against inefficient staff during her next surprise visit.

She met patients in the Hospital, noted complaints on quality of services and directed the staff to address them on-the-spot. The minister also sought response from the staff on patient complaints.

She said that the best medical facilities must be provided to patients and no compromise would be made on treatment of patients.

"Let me reiterate that any negligence would be dealt with firm disciplinary action," the minister added.

Later, talking to the media, she said as per the desire of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, monitoring had been enhanced at all healthcare facilities and surprise visits were part of the same vision. She said top quality medical facilities were being provided to hospitals in far flung areas. Besides revamping of THQ and DHQ hospitals, up-gradation of BHUs to 24/7 was going apace in Punjab, she added.

She said that overcoming shortage of doctors in remote area hospitals was first priority of the government. She advised doctors to provide the best medical facilities to patients.

