Dr Yasmin congratulates newly promoted professors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has congratulated 86 professors over their promotion from associate professors to professors.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had approved the promotions, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

Associate professors of 17 specialties got promoted. One from Pediatric Urology, one from Development Pediatric, two from Pediatric Endocrinology, one form Nephrology, one from Opthomology, one from Plastic Surgery, two from Orthopedic Surgery, three from Pediatric, 10 from Obstetrics and Gynecology, seven from Pathology, one from Pediatric Radiology, four from Dermatology, 11 from Cardiology, four from ENT, four from Cardiac Surgery, 19 from Surgery and 13 from Pediatric specialities were promoted as professors.

The professors who got promotion include Dr. Asif Abbas Khawaja, Dr. Ihsanullah, Dr. Waqas Imran Khan, Dr. Jida Manzoor, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dr. Khawaja Mohsin Ihsan, Dr. Saeed Ashraf Cheema, Dr. Yawar Sajjad, Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Dr. Faisal Masood, Dr. Syed Najam Haider, Dr. Mohammad Sohail Arshad, Dr. Uzma Kazmi, Dr. Kiran Khurshid Malik, Dr. Mahlika Maqsood, Dr. Salman, Dr. Nuzhat Rasheed, Dr. Rubina Kausar, Dr. Rubina Tariq, Dr. Jamshed Feroze, Dr. Mehrunnisa, Dr. Talat Farkhanda, Dr. Tasneem Tahira, Dr. Syed Mohammad Abbas Naqvi, Dr. Rahat Sarfaraz, Dr. Iram Nadeem Rana, Dr. Shabnam Bashir, Dr. Seema Mazhar, Dr. Humaira Rafique, Dr. Shagufta Iram, Dr. Iqbal Hussain Dogar, Dr. Lamis Mahmood, Dr. Mohammad Arif, Dr. Faria Asad, Dr. Nadia Ali Azfar, Dr. Nisar Ahmed, Dr. Tahir Mahmooduddin Almani, Dr.

Muzaffar Ali, Dr. Sajjad Ahmed, Dr. Abdul Wajid Khan, Dr. Mohammad Hamid Saeed, Dr. Bilqis Akhtar, Dr. Tahir Naveed, Dr. Syed Moazzam Ali Naqvi, Dr. Abdus Sattar and Dr. Imran Waheed. Professors who got promoted include Dr. Najaf Masood, Dr. Khalid Masood, Dr. Khawaja Amjad Hussain, Dr. Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, Dr. Tariq Saeed, Dr. Asim Khurshid, Dr. Fozia Ishaq, Dr. Ubaidullah, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali, Dr. Mohammad Azam Khan, Dr. Farah Niaz, Dr. Shakil Ahmed, Dr. Masood Akhtar, Dr. Nosheen Qureshi, Dr. Mirza Mohammad Sarwar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Dr. Ahmed Shahbaz, Dr. Zulfiqar Haider, Dr. Mohammad Mujtaba Ali Siddiqi, Dr. Shahbaz Ahmed Khilji, Dr. Yaseen Rafi, Dr. Andaleeb Khanam, Dr. Wasim Hayat Khan, Dr. Ataul Latif, Dr. Mohammad Zakir, Dr. Munawar Jamil, Dr. Chaudhry Naveed Akhtar, Dr. Amna Javed, Dr. Naveed Akhtar Malik, Dr. Mohammad Waqas Raza, Dr. Mohammad Akram, Dr. Moahhamd Rehman Gulzar, Dr. Huriat Azfal, Dr. Amjad Farooq, Dr. Nazeer Ahmed, Dr. Chaudhry Mohammad Kamran, Dr. Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Dr. Imran Aslam and Dr. Nadir Mahmood.

The minister said that for the first time in the history, such a number of associate professors had been promoted to professors. The shortage of staff in teaching hospitals was being addressed on priority, she added.

Dr Yasmin said that the hiring of doctors on vacant posts and promotions of staff waiting for promotions was first priority of the government. She added the specialized healthcare and medical education department would issue posting orders for all professors who got promoted.