LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid cut the Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday cake here on Sunday.

On this occasion, she said that today was the birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "We equally share the joy of Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In Pakistan, the Muslim and Christian communities have established loving relationships," she said and cited that Quaid-i-Azam had said that it is the land (Pakistan) of all living here.

The minorities in Pakistan have full freedom to go to their places of worship and also have equal fundamental rights. In terms of giving rights to minorities, Pakistan is much better than many countries. The Christian community has a key role in the establishment of Pakistan.