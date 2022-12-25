UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Cuts Quaid's Birthday, Christmas Cake

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Dr Yasmin cuts Quaid's birthday, Christmas cake

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid cut the Christmas and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's birthday cake here on Sunday.

On this occasion, she said that today was the birthday of Hazrat Esa (AS) and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "We equally share the joy of Christian community on the occasion of Christmas.

In Pakistan, the Muslim and Christian communities have established loving relationships," she said and cited that Quaid-i-Azam had said that it is the land (Pakistan) of all living here.

The minorities in Pakistan have full freedom to go to their places of worship and also have equal fundamental rights. In terms of giving rights to minorities, Pakistan is much better than many countries. The Christian community has a key role in the establishment of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Christmas Muhammad Ali Jinnah Sunday Muslim Christian All Share Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its ..

Muslim Council of Elders 2022 issues report on its achievements in 2022

2 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Africa, offers condolences over victims of f ..

32 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

5 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

5 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.