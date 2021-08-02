Dr Yasmin directs all govt hospitals to remain alert during 4th wave of corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed all government hospitals in the province to remain alert in view of the severity of the fourth wave of coronavirus.

She issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review the medical facilities available for coronavirus patients in government hospitals across the province and measures for restriction of virus in case of further increase.

Secretary Health Muhammad Amir Jan, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Fatima Jinnah Medical University VC Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Dr Sardar Alfreed, Children Hospital Dean Prof Dr Masood Sadiq and others were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, heads of all government hospitals and medical institutions briefed the minister on the medical facilities available for corona patients.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that corona's fourth wave was affecting patients to a dangerous extent, adding that positivity as well as mortality rate were increasing rapidly during the fourth wave of coronavirus.

She said the management of all government hospitals should provide details of medical facilities available for corona patients and further capacity to enhance the facilities in their respective hospitals during 24 hours.

She said that oxygenated beds, ventilators and other facilities were available in Punjab government hospitals for corona patients, adding that due to increase in the number of cases of corona in Punjab, the capacity of government hospitals had the potential to enhance its facilities within 24 hours.

The provincial minister urged people to strictly implement Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to avoid fourth dangerous wave of corona.

She said that Additional Secretary Development Dr Asif Tufail had been appointed as focal person for expanding medical facilities for corona patients in Punjab government hospitals.

She said that all government hospitals including five major hospitals in provincial capital Mayo, General, Jinnah, Services and Gangaram hospitals were providing additional medical facilities to corona patients, adding that in case of emergency, a 350-bed Expo field Hospital facility would be utilized in Lahore.

She said that all doctors, nurses, paramedical staff, patients and their families should ensure use of mask in government hospitals at all costs.

She expressed satisfaction over medical facilities for corona patients in all government hospitals in Punjab.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that corona vaccination drive was going successful in Punjab, adding that corona vaccine was being administered to 550,000 to 600,000 people on a daily basis across the province.

She said that doctors would be in the forefront in the service of humanity in the fourth wave as well as they provided their services during the first, second and third wave.

According to the statistics of corona patients in government hospitals, most of the infected patients were being admitted without vaccination, she maintained and added that coronavirus rarely affected the people who had completed their vaccination.

She directed the management of hospitals to ensure the vaccination of health care workers in Punjab government hospitals, adding that Vice Chancellors should also ensure vaccination of students and teachers in medical schools.