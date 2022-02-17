UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Directs To Prepare PC-1 For The Launching Of The Outreach Programme

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Dr Yasmin directs to prepare PC-1 for the launching of the outreach programme

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said an outreach program would be launched soon to ensure better healthcare facilities for the people of Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal

Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare & Medical education Dr Yasmin Rashid Thursday said an outreach program would be launched soon to ensure better healthcare facilities for the people of Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal.

The minister presided over a meeting at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) and discussed the programme in detail for providing health care to the residents of the rural area.

During the meeting, Vice-Chancellor RMU professor Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the minister about the outreach program.

Dr Yasmin, on the occasion, said that RMU would take full responsibility for the outreach program and directed the VC RMU to prepare PC-1 at the earliest for launching the outreach programs in Mianwali, Attock and Chakwal.

She said that providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of rural areas was thegovernment's top priority, and specialized health facilities would be provided to the people of Mianwali,Attock and Chakwal under the Outreach Program at their doorstep.

>