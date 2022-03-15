UrduPoint.com

Dr Yasmin Directs To Set Up Alzheimer, Dementia Units At PIMH

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 10:25 PM

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned for setting up of a separate unit for Dementia and Alzheimer patients at the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH).

She issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department (SH&MED). SH&MED Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Hafiz Shahid Latif, Prof Javed Chaudhry and Dr Ali Hashmi from PIMH were present.

During the meeting, the Minister reviewed steps taken for further improvement in the treatment of patients admitted at PIMH.

Special Secretary Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti presented the details of the new initiatives and status of facilities being provided to the patients at the PIMH.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PIMH was being revamped, adding that PIMH was providing better healthcare facilities to more than 1100 patients.

She said that the PIMH was being established on modern lines, adding that male nurses were being appointed in the PIMH to facilitate patients.

A special cell would be set up for Alzheimer's and Dementia patients and special training courses for Alzheimer's and dementia patients would be conducted at the PIMH, she added.

She said that a day care center for Alzheimer's patients would also be set up, adding that the PIMH would immediately fill the vacancies of psychologists.

