Dr Yasmin Distributes Awards To Polio Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday distributed awards and shields to acknowledge and honour those making outstanding contribution to polio eradication efforts in the province.

She distributed these awards in a ceremony organized by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) at a local hotel to acknowledge polio workers and partners.

Representatives of the World Health Organization, EOC Coordinator Punjab MS Sundas Irshad, President Pakistan Medical Association Lahore Chapter Professor Ashraf Nizami, Executive Director Sarwar Foundation Fariha Shahid, Polio workers and doctors were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Health Minister said, "I congratulate all officials over negative results of polio samples from Punjab", adding that the department deserves to be appreciated for this milestone.

She said that last polio case in Punjab was reported on October 21, 2020, adding "We have not seen any polio case in the year 2021".

She said that during the Measles-Rubella campaign from November 15 to 27, children were given polio vaccination as well, asserting that nearly 50 million children were given measles and rubella vaccination in the campaign.

Responding to questions of journalists, the health Minister said the health department wasvery much aware of the new African variant, adding that the only solution to overcome coronapandemic was to vaccinate more and more people.

