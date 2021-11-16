Dr Yasmin expresses grief over Sheikhupura accident

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed grief over loss of precious lives of students in a train-van tragic incident near Sheikhupura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has expressed grief over loss of precious lives of students in a train-van tragic incident near Sheikhupura.

The health minister directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Sheikhupura to ensure best possible care to students who got admitted in hospital.

The minister said that best quality treatment facilities should be provided to injured students.