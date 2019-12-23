UrduPoint.com
Dr Yasmin For Best Arrangements For Int'l Anti-dengue Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday directed the best possible arrangements for International anti-dengue conference to be held in the provincial capital in the second week of January 2020.

Chairing a meeting in the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here, she directed to make best possible arrangements for the local and international participants and to make International Conference successful.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Deptt Capt (retd) Usman shared the details of the guests, topics and arrangements of the Conference.

The minister said Punjab would learn the best practices from other countries battling Dengue. International experts on public health, epidemiology and virology would participate and interact with local experts about the latest developments.

Experts from Public and private universities, related organizations, other stakeholders as well as prominent figures from all walks of life would attend the conference.

The minister directed that local experts must be engaged in Group Discussions with the international experts so that Punjab could devise its strategy accordingly.

Cooperation and joint strategies with other countries facing dengue epidemic would also be discussed.

Dr Yasmin Rashid also emphasized that local institutions engaged in research may also be invited in the conference. It was also decided that the services of late Professor Faisal Masood would be acknowledged in the conference.

The meeting was attended by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, DG Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jehangir, Director Dr. Shahnaz, Project Director Asad Naeem and other officials.

