Dr Yasmin for doctors to perform duties honestly

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that doctors must perform their duty honestly and diligently

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that doctors must perform their duty honestly and diligently.

Presiding over a meeting held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department here on Wednesday, the minister ordered to change poor performing Vice Chancellors, Principals and Medical Superintendents based on the findings of the clinical audit report of Punjab hospitals.

The Health Minister said while addressing the meeting that the Clinical Audit to other hospitals was being expanded.

He said the objective of Clinical Audit was to transform health services at public sector hospitals.

The Minister reviewed the Clinical Audit report of Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital.

She ordered the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital and Ganga Ram teams to must review the Audit reports and bring about improvements highlighted and identified in the reports.

"Cleanliness must be ensured at every cost," she added.

She said that good behavior of doctors treats half of the illness.

"Delay in treatment or bad behavior will not be tolerated at every cost," she said.

She said the performance of Vice Chancellors, Principals and Medical Superintendents would be reviewed every quarter based on the Clinical Audit report.

She said that the current team was being given a deadline to improve situation within three months.

She said the MS of every hospital must address every complaint filed by patients. MS would be responsible for resolution of local issues, she added.

People must be given all facilitation at Public sector hospitals, she said.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Staff Dr Salma, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, MS Services Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MS JinnahHospital Dr Yahya Sultan, MS Ganga Ram Dr Ehtesham, Dr. Huma, UsmanAzam Shahzad and other senior officials of the department.