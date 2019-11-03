Dr Yasmin hails provision of better medical facilities in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has appreciated personal efforts of medical superintendents, principals, deans, medical directors, VCs and other senior professors for providing better treatment facilities to patients in hospitals.

Presiding over a meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical education Department here Saturday, she lauded their efforts for ensuring treatment facilities in hospitals and said no interference would be tolerated at any cost.

Provincial Secretary Momin Agha, Special Secretary Mian Shakeel, VC KEMU Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, VC FJMU Prof Dr Amir Zaman Khan, VC UHS Prof Dr Javed Akram, Principal SIMS Prof Dr Mehmood Ayaz, Dean Children Hospital Dr Masood Sadiq, Chief Cardiologist Prof Saqib Shafi, Principal PGMI Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar and other officers attended the meeting.