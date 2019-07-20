Dr. Yasmin inaugurates anti-hepatitis free screening camp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Friday inaugurated three days anti-hepatitis free screening camp set up in Government Mozang Hospital.

Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Aamir Zaman Khan, Director-General Health Services Punjab Dr. Haroon Jahangir, representatives of PKLI lab and a large number of locals residents came for screening were present on this occasion.

While highlighting the importance of these free screening camps, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said ten percent people were affected by that disease in Pakistan. It was highly necessary to overcome the disease of hepatitis.

The Minister said that instructions had been issued to the concerned departments to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign throughout the Punjab regarding hepatitis B and C.

She asked philanthropists to support government cause of eradicating fatal disease like hepatitis.

The government was taking effective measures to save the lives of mother and child, she added.

These free screening camps would provide free of cost screen facility regarding hepatitis B and C to the localites.

She said that Punjab Hepatitis Control Program was providing free of cost treatment facilities and medicines to the hepatitis patients throughout the province.

She said that people coming for free screening in these camps were being informed about the importance of screening and this disease.

She said that a project of Rs.400 million was being launched for the safe disposal of government hospitals waste.

She said that medicines of worth Rs. 31 billion were purchased for the public sector hospitals of Punjab. Shortage of ventilators in public sector hospitals is an open proof of incompetence of former government, she added.

She said that under Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme 55,000 barbers had been registered throughout the province.